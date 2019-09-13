Damarious Randall would have requested trade if Browns had hired Gregg Williams

Getty Images

Damarious Randall said he “hates” former Browns defensive coordinator/interim coach Gregg Williams and would have sought to leave Cleveland if Williams had gotten the team’s head coaching job.

“I don’t got no love for him at all,’’ Randall told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I’m happy he didn’t get the job here. Because if Gregg would’ve gotten the job here, I would’ve requested a trade immediately.’’

After teammate Odell Beckham accused Williams of teaching his players “cheap shots and dirty hits,” Randall wouldn’t reveal what occurred between he and Williams to create his animosity toward Williams.

Randall said multiple times he is “just not a fan” of Williams.

“Nothing has to be said,’’ Randall said. “Me and him know what it is. It is what it is.’’

Randall denied Williams threw him out of a practice last season.

Needless to say, Randall can’t wait for Monday night. Now, neither can anyone else.