DeAndre Hopkins: Jalen Ramsey is the only corner who follows me everywhere

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins says there’s only one cornerback in the NFL who can match up with him play after play, and he’ll see that cornerback on Sunday.

Hopkins says Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the biggest challenge he faces every year.

“He’s my favorite corner to play against. He’s the only corner in the NFL that actually follows me everywhere I go, so you’ve got to respect that,” Hopkins said, via Mark Berman of FOX 26. “No matter where I line up he’s right there in front of me. A lot of guys claim they’re No. 1 DBs, but not a lot of guys can do that.”

The last time Hopkins and Ramsey met, it was no contest: Hopkins went off for 12 catches and 147 yards. Ramsey will be highly motivated to see to it that that doesn’t happen again. Hopkins is looking forward to it.