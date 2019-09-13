Derrius Guice, Caleb Brantley head to injured reserve

Getty Images

Washington running back Derrius Guice had surgery on a torn meniscus in his knee this week and we have a clearer idea of when he might be back in the lineup on Friday.

J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports that Guice has been placed on injured reserve. That means he’ll miss at least eight weeks before he’ll be eligible to play in a game, although he can resume practicing after six weeks.

The nature of the meniscus surgery will likely determine whether Guice will be back after eight weeks or if he requires a longer recovery time.

Finlay also reports that defensive lineman Caleb Brantley has been placed on injured reserve. He has been out due to a foot injury.

The moves left Washington with two open roster spots. The agent for wide receiver Robert Davis announced that his client has been promoted from the practice squad to fill one of them.