Dolphins descend further into dysfunction

Getty Images

Usually, a player receives permission to seek a trade because he wants a new contract. Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick can’t get one until after the 2020 season.

Fitzpatrick reportedly has received permission to look for a new team for one reason only: He wants out. Whether that’s because of how he’s used or whether he believes the team has adopted an NBA-style, “trust the process” tanking posture (or both), he wants out.

The question now becomes whether someone wants Fitzpatrick, and whether they’ll make the Dolphins an offer they’ll accept. In the interim, it’s clear (as reported on Sunday) that players don’t want to be around for a full season of strategic sucking, especially when it’s unclear whether they’ll be around for the payoff.

As Peter King pointed out earlier this week on PFT Live, football entails too many physical demands to expect players to go along with an effort to take a step backward in the hopes of eventually taking multiple steps forward. And there’s a huge difference between inserting backups in the final weeks of a lost season when the draft-order value of going 3-13 versus 5-11 far outweighs the impact of a couple of additional losses on a lost season and entering Week One with a “sometimes, you’ve got to take your lumps” mentality and treating the playoffs as a mathematical impossibility weeks before it is.

Of course, if the goal is to be as bad as possible, maybe it makes sense to keep Fitzpatrick around. By denying the request of him (and others) to get out of Miami, nothing says “No. 1 overall draft pick” by a level of dysfunction that makes it even harder to win many, or any, games.