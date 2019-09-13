Dolphins descend further into dysfunction

Posted by Mike Florio on September 13, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
Usually, a player receives permission to seek a trade because he wants a new contract. Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick can’t get one until after the 2020 season.

Fitzpatrick reportedly has received permission to look for a new team for one reason only: He wants out. Whether that’s because of how he’s used or whether he believes the team has adopted an NBA-style, “trust the process” tanking posture (or both), he wants out.

The question now becomes whether someone wants Fitzpatrick, and whether they’ll make the Dolphins an offer they’ll accept. In the interim, it’s clear (as reported on Sunday) that players don’t want to be around for a full season of strategic sucking, especially when it’s unclear whether they’ll be around for the payoff.

As Peter King pointed out earlier this week on PFT Live, football entails too many physical demands to expect players to go along with an effort to take a step backward in the hopes of eventually taking multiple steps forward. And there’s a huge difference between inserting backups in the final weeks of a lost season when the draft-order value of going 3-13 versus 5-11 far outweighs the impact of a couple of additional losses on a lost season and entering Week One with a “sometimes, you’ve got to take your lumps” mentality and treating the playoffs as a mathematical impossibility weeks before it is.

Of course, if the goal is to be as bad as possible, maybe it makes sense to keep Fitzpatrick around. By denying the request of him (and others) to get out of Miami, nothing says “No. 1 overall draft pick” by a level of dysfunction that makes it even harder to win many, or any, games.

9 responses to “Dolphins descend further into dysfunction

  3. They should not allow him to get away unless they get a high 1st rounder. He is young and a solid DB. This team does not need to tank. They will be lucky to win a single game with that roster.
    Patriots will hang a 60 spot on them this weekend

  4. Never understood why teams that rebuild get rid of young players. All you’re doing is getting a lower pick to draft replacements for the players you got rid of. Miami will now take a QB 1st overall only to have no one there to protect his blindside and no defense for support.

  5. Giants would be wise to go after him….

    You can have him. He got burned by Hollywood Brown last week twice. No one is giving up a first rounder, so he should probably suck it up and be a man

  6. It was one thing that players supposedly wanted out to now actually granting permission to one player. Does that open the floodgates so now multiple players will say hey you let him what about me. This will not end well…

  8. Of course, if the goal is to be as bad as possible, maybe it makes sense to keep Fitzpatrick around.
    I disagree. I think the goal is to be as good as possible without actually winning. And nobody is saying they are not trying to win. They are trying something different. it’s only week 2. Seems like the fans and media are the ones saying they are not trying to win. But it’s only week 2.

    BB went 6-10 in 2000. In 2001 they were 0-3 and lost their franchise QB during that third week. Myself and the media thought that season was O-V-E-R. We were both wrong. That season had not even begun yet.

