Eddie George tells Titans to take this week’s Colts game personally

Getty Images

The Titans will be honoring two of the greatest players in franchise history this Sunday when they retire the numbers of Eddie George and the late Steve McNair.

It should make for an emotional moment and the Titans could use an emotional lift as they’ll be facing the Colts in an AFC South matchup. Those matchups have not gone well for the Titans of late as the Colts have won 18 of the last 21 games between the teams.

George addressed that history when he spoke to the team after their practice on Thursday.

“There are games that you take as business, and then there are games you take as personal,” George said, via the Tennessean. “Take this game personal. Indianapolis, for a long time, has been a thorn in their side, has been a hurdle that they’ve had to overcome. . . . Now they can establish themselves and say, ‘Hey, we’re for real. They can go out and prove they can win consecutive weeks and be consistent.”

The Titans last opened the season with two straight wins in 2008 and that season ended with a 13-3 record and a division title. Winning this Sunday obviously doesn’t guarantee the same outcome, but it’s a lot better than the alternative.