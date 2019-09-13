Eric Fisher suffered groin injury in Chiefs practice Friday

Getty Images

The Chiefs finished Friday’s practice without their starting left tackle on the field.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced after practice concluded that Eric Fisher suffered a groin injury during the session. Fisher went in for further evaluation while the rest of the team wrapped up its on-field work.

Fisher will be listed on the injury report when the Chiefs release it later in the day, but Reid did not give any hint about whether he might miss Sunday’s game against the Raiders. The team lists Cam Erving as Fisher’s backup.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the only player who has missed practice entirely for the Chiefs this week and he won’t play after injuring his collarbone last weekend.