Freddie Kitchens tiptoes around OBJ/Gregg Williams squabble

As Browns coach Freddie Kitchens tries to avoid an 0-2 start to his career as a head coach, he has no desire to find himself in the middle of a fight between one of his current employees and his former boss.

But that’s exactly where Kitchens is when it comes to the squabble between Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and former Browns interim coach and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

“I have not seen anything like that,” Kitchens said regarding whether Williams told players to target opponents. “We are getting ready to play the Jets. I do not have anything to say about that. I have not seen anything, and I coached with the guy for a year.”

Kitchens said that Beckham has not raised concerns about getting injured against Williams’ current team, the Jets, and that Kitchens hasn’t spoken to Beckham regarding his comments about Williams targeting Beckham in a 2017 preseason game. Kitchens also doesn’t plan to speak with Beckham about it.

“I feel pretty sure that Odell’s focus is on the New York Jets. I think sometimes he says things for reasons,” Kitchens said.

So why did Beckham say what he said?

“I do not know,” Kitchens said. “I am not talking about this. It does not matter to me one way or the other. I have not seen the guy do anything like that. We are getting ready for the Jets.”

That’s really all Kitchens can say. And he definitely has far more important things to worry about, given that Sam Darnold‘s mono puts all of the pressure squarely on the shoulders of the Browns come Monday night.