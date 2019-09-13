Greg Robinson says he was fined for kicking Kenny Vaccaro

Getty Images

After Browns left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected from last Sunday’s game for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head, word was that he would not be suspended for the infraction but would be fined by the league.

On Friday, Robinson confirmed that he received a fine from the league. Robinson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that he was fined around $10,000 for the act.

The 2019 NFL fine schedule calls for a $10,527 fine for a first offense of striking, kicking or kneeing another player.

Robinson was also penalized for an illegal blindside block during the game against the Titans, but said he was not fined for that infraction. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said earlier in the day that the league informed the Browns that Robinson should not have been penalized.