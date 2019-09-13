Gregg Williams hides behind a technicality

Posted by Mike Florio on September 13, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT
Dirty is in the eye of the beholder.

When Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams insists that he doesn’t coach “dirty” play, Williams relies upon a specific definition of the term. He’s saying he doesn’t coach illegal hits or behavior that goes beyond the boundaries of football.

But Williams does indeed have a history of encouraging players, while staying firmly within the rules (or at least trying to), to attempt to apply clean, legal hits that incapacitate opponents. He also has a history of establishing and maintaining programs for paying players extra money as a reward for rendering an opponent unable to continue, through clean, legal hits.

Williams’ involvement in the Saints’ bounty scandal resulted in his banishment for the 2012 season, and it also got him sued for injuries inflicted on former NFL linebacker Barrett Green during Williams’ time in Washington. Indeed, after the bounty story first emerged more than seven years ago, accounts of Williams utilizing bounties popped up from pretty much every team he ever worked for.

Then came his voice on tape, captured in a team meeting as part of a Steve Gleason documentary. As the Saints prepared to play what would be Williams’ last game with the team in the 2011 postseason, Williams urged players to apply a “remember me” shot to the chin of 49ers quarterback Alex Smith, to target the head of 49ers running back Frank Gore, to attack the knee of 49ers receiver Michael Crabtree, and to “find out” about the concussion that had been suffered by 49ers receiver Kyle Williams.

“Kill the head and the body will die” was Williams’ mantra, and he somehow ended up back in the league.

So by saying he didn’t coach dirty play in Cleveland or elsewhere, Williams sidesteps the question of whether he encouraged players to target then-Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before a 2017 preseason game. Beckham’s claim that Browns players admitted this to him becomes the most significant aspect of this unexpected-but-not-surprising kerfuffle, and Williams’ effort to quickly turn the page should not prevail.

What did he say to the Browns before that preseason game? Did he encourage them to hit Beckham low? Because former Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun did, and it injured Beckham.

  2. NFL should suspend him, this is way more serious than some deflated balls or people who smoke weed, intentionally trying to harm people, or end their careers, if in the “real world” would be deemed a punishable crime, like assault and battery, or at least collusion to commit a violent act resulting in damaging another- either way Williams should not have been allowed back in to the league as he is clearly not a decent human being

  3. My god who cares. He is the def coordinator for the jets and he coaches an aggressive style def that attacks. Most players if not all def players in the nfl want too hit hard and knock you out. It’s football it’s supposed too hurt. Odell has got too move on already. He is obv looking for the officials too watch the jets def instead of checking his stupid watch

  4. Florio is saying we need an investigation. Do it.

    Gregg Williams should not be involved in sports of any kind.

  5. I mean, those quotes sound bad now that we’re in cancel culture, but, honestly, my high school coach said the same things back in the 90’s.

    Nowadays we have to say “out-physical the other team” and “the tougher team will win”, which just means “beat the crap out of the guy in the other uniform”.

  6. Every coach I ever played for said similar stuff, it’s supposed to get you fired up. Of course he is an jerk but making an example out of him is just nonsense.

  7. jets2469 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 5:54 pm
    My god who cares. He is the def coordinator for the jets and he coaches an aggressive style def that attacks.

    – Who cares? Every player cares. Teaching players to be aggressive is one thing. YOu can do that with the goal of stoping the other players with as few yards as possible.

    Coaching players to try to injure other players, even with “clean” hits, is playing dirty. Odell was right. Gregg Williams teaches his players to play dirty….to intentionally ruin player’s careers.

  10. I am sorry, but this is offensive. The toolbag should be out of the league.

    He should at least be suspended for him lying outright. We all know whose voice that is on the tape.

  12. whodatalien says:
    September 13, 2019 at 6:14 pm
    Gregg williams and saints did nothing wrong in 2009. thanks for your help getting the SB Gregg.

    I am pretty sure trying to ruin someone’s livelihood is unethical, but yeah, but that is not wrong.

    lmao

