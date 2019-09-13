Gregg Williams: I’ve never coached dirty hits anywhere I’ve been

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham said on Thursday that Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams “likes to teach” his players to deliver “cheap shots and dirty hits” to opposing players and that Browns players who were on the team when Williams was running the defense in 2017 told him that Williams specifically targeted him in a preseason game.

Williams responded to Beckham at a press conference on Thursday. When first asked about Beckham’s comments, Williams stole a page from Jerry Jones and said “Odell who?” before answering the accusation.

“We don’t do that,” Williams said. “Never done that anywhere I’ve been. We don’t do anything to hurt the team. It’s the number one primary thing. . . . You guys are cooperating, giving him attention. Just don’t give him attention. It just is what it is.”

A reporter began a followup question by calling Beckham one of the most dynamic players in the league. Williams cut off the question to say that was merely the reporter’s opinion and asked whether that was the Giants’ opinion, presumably because they traded Beckham and not because the Giants gave him a massive contract extension earlier in his career.

Back on the topic of what kind of coaching Williams provides, he was reminded that he was suspended for a season when the league determined he ran a bounty program while with the Saints. Williams replied by asking if that was right or wrong before saying he wanted to talk about the Browns.

Williams, Beckham and all the rest of the Jets and Browns will be at the Meadowlands on Monday night.