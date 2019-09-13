How about a Melvin Gordon for Trent Williams trade?

Getty Images

Sometimes the best ideas are hiding in plain sight.

With Week Two looming, neither Chargers running back Melvin Gordon nor Washington left tackle Trent Williams have ended their holdouts. And with Gordon planning to stay away as long as he can while still getting credit for the last year of his rookie contract and with Williams still seemingly intent on not playing for Washington again, why not do a Gordon for Williams trade?

Washington needs a running back, given the injury to Derrius Guice. And L.A. needs a left tackle, given the ongoing absence of Russell Okung, who suffered a pulmonary embolism in June.

If Okung doesn’t play for the rest of the season or beyond, and if Washington would be willing to offer Gordon a contract he’d accept, the problem is solved for everyone.

If it’s something that the two franchises should at least consider. It solves a mutual problem, and it addresses a need for each team.

Which of course means it will never happen.