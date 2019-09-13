Jarvis Landry: I know the guys on this team have heart

Getty Images

The Browns were handed an embarrassing loss by the Titans last Sunday and Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler shared a harsh assessment of the Cleveland team with wide receiver Jarvis Landry during the game.

As captured in a video produced by the Browns, Butler told Landry that the Browns don’t have any heart. Landry responded by saying Butler knew him better than that, which led Butler to agree and say he was questioning the rest of the team’s heart rather than Landry.

Landry still disagreed and shared more of his feelings about Butler’s read of the team when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

“It was just kind of what I said,” Landry said in comments distributed by the team. “I know the guys that are in the building. I know the guys that I go to work with every day and how hard we work. . . . It is definitely [a dig] for somebody to say that. It definitely kind of like took me by surprise for a second. At the same time, opponents are willing to say anything. You just kind of have to take it for what it is. In that matter, I know the guys here. I know that everybody is going to play until four quarters, 0:00 on the clock and the winner is decided. That was kind of my answer to it.”

Landry isn’t the only player on the team who has shared his belief in the team’s ability to pick themselves off the mat after last weekend’s thrashing. They’ll have a chance to prove those feelings correct against the Jets on Monday night.