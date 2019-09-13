Jordan Reed out with concussion

Getty Images

Injuries are stacking up for Washington, including one of their usual suspects.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, tight end Jordan Reed will miss this week’s game against Dallas because of a concussion.

Reed, who has struggled with a variety of injury issues throughout his caerer, also missed the opener.

They’ll also be without defensive ends Jonathan Allen and Caleb Brantley. Cornerback Fabian Moreau is doubtful and cornerback Quinton Dunbar is questionable with a knee issue that popped up this week, leaving them thin in some key spots.

“The depth chart is up there and we will have to figure out how to line them up,” coach Jay Gruden said.

Then there’s running back Derrius Guice, who had knee surgery this week. Gruden acknowledged they might have to place him on injured reserve with the chance to return to alleviate the roster shortages at other positions.