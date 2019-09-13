Josh Norman on Dak Prescott: “Anybody can do that”

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 13, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns in Week One, but Washington cornerback Josh Norman was not impressed.

Norman, who will face Prescott on Sunday, credited the Cowboys’ offensive line for giving Prescott plenty of time to throw, and said there’s nothing special about playing the way Prescott played when you have time to wait for a receiver to get open.

“You stand back there in the pocket all day and go through your first, second and third reads and come back to your first one, OK, cool. Anybody can do that,” Norman told the Associated Press. “At the end of the day, he’s been playing well. As you can see, he’s evolved. He’s growing in the system. He’s just taking his keys and picking his targets and throwing the ball on time.”

Prescott became just the third player in NFL history to record a perfect 158.3 passer rating while throwing more than 30 passes in a game. It’s safe to say not just anybody can do that.

  10. Not a Josh Norman fan, but I’d have to agree this time. Great offense (with possibly the best Line in the league) vs (at best) 2nd worst Defense in the league with zero pass rush and a very young linebackers/secondary. I think a lot of decent QB’s with a decent O-line’s would’ve done that to the Giants. Could you imagine if it was the Saints or Chiefs?

  12. Norman is annoying but his point is valid. No qb in the league has a better supporting cast than Dak does. He lit up a Giants defense with no pass rush that returned 1 starter in the secondary. Lets not crown him yet…

  16. Part of the difference is now having a balanced offense (equal threats of running, passing), and a new coordinator (Kellen Moore) designing and calling the plays. There’s more motions, shifts, and less predictability than Garrett & Linehan’s schemes. Kellen is giving Dak the freedom to throw down the middle, or run, or call an audible at the line. Linehan was too conservative in this regard. The defense has to guess more, and it seems to be just what the doctor ordered for this team. Let’s see how the season unfolds.

  17. We’ll see how good Dak is after he signs his mega-deal and all those high priced OL start disappearing over the next couple of years.

  18. It’s pretty clear Josh isn’t close to playing at the level he was while w Car and see’s the Cowboys and a match up w Cooper on the horizon and now has his built in excuse and gonna throw his spine under bus after game where he gets torched

  19. WHY is Josh Norman running his big mouth?
    He hasn’t made a Pro Bowl his past 3 seasons and has averaged only 2 INT over that time

    2 INT per season over the past three seasons??
    As Josh just said “ANYBODY can do that”…LMFAO

  20. Norman’s always had to get his attention by glomming on to a bigger star. Member he did it with OBJ? Now trying to do it with Dak. Tries to associate a star’s name with his, hoping it will elevate his name to their realm. Josh is washed up. He got toasted last Sunday! 😂

  21. Sometimes it’s best to not say anything. Mr Norma, I saw you personally get torched last Sunday on more than one occasion. I realize you’re trying to fire yourself up with this talk, but you’re going to fire up the other team as well.

  22. As a diehard Cowboys fan, I would say Norman isn’t wrong with regards to Dak’s performance on Sunday. Personally, I’m going to need that same kind of play when he’s up against the league’s better defenses. This was a glorified fifth preseason game against a team that NO ONE expects to do anything this year. If he can do this for 11 or 12 other games this year then he’s arrived and deserves $40M. If he reverts back to the relative mediocrity then NO WAY.

  23. “He’s just taking his keys and picking his targets and throwing the ball on time.”

    No, not just anyone can do that. Hardly so. The league has literally legions of QB’s over the year that COULD NOT do that.

  25. all he is saying is any NFL QB, if given tons of time in the pocket can make the throws . . . which is true . . . Dak is doing what he should do . . . put him behind a line like Arizona and watch his numbers plummet. agreed with Norman!!

  27. So Dak isn’t good b/c he has a great supporting cast but Mahomes, Brees, Brady, Matt Ryan are, I guess, dragging a bunch of bums across the finish line every week? No double standards there.

  28. To all the people saying, in essence, that Josh Norman is right…you are MISSING THE POINT.

    You don’t need to say it. Why denigrate an upcoming opponent? Heck, why denigrate anyone? Too many of these athletes just seem to lack common decency and respect.

    Is it so tough to say, “Yes, Dak has been playing very well so far. His offense line deserves a bunch of credit, too, for keeping him upright and allowing him time to make good decisions.”

    See? Is it so hard to make the point without insulting ANYONE?

  29. Dak’s 33-16 as a starter with terrific numbers overall. Those are the results and the results are what matter, like it or not.

    As a Cowboys fan, I’m used to the Cowboys star QB being underrated and hated on by others. Comes with the territory of being the team that most NFL fans despise the most.

    Troy Aikman was an “overrated bus driver”, Tony Romo was a “choker”, and now it’s Dak’s turn. Good company to be in.

  30. Except Dak wasn’t waiting for receivers to get open. He was releasing the ball quickly and accurately allowing his receivers to get serious yards after the catch. This is why Norman fails. He doesn’t know how to watch basic film.

  31. spencerhsite says:

    September 13, 2019 at 11:40 am

    “He’s just taking his keys and picking his targets and throwing the ball on time.”

    No, not just anyone can do that. Hardly so. The league has literally legions of QB’s over the year that COULD NOT do that.

    Unfortunately none of those QBs you are referring to had the luxury of playing one of the worst defenses in history, having supreme protection to the point that they could drop back and go through 4-6 progressions and then still have time to make a throw. Now when Dak can do that against a more than capable defense and he still excels then you can crown him. Until then he has done nothing but beat up on one of the worst teams in the NFL. Nothing to talk about.

