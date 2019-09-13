Keke Coutee off injury report for Week Two

Getty Images

Wide receiver Keke Coutee wasn’t in the lineup for the Texans in last Monday’s 30-28 loss to the Saints, but he’s ready to go against the Jaguars this weekend.

Coutee has been dealing with an ankle injury, but he was able to fully participate in practice all three days this week. That left him without an injury designation for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. That means it will be the first time that the Texans roll out their full receiving corps since acquiring Kenny Stills in a trade with the Dolphins.

First-round pick Tytus Howard also missed the opener and he joined Coutee in avoiding an injury designation this week. Howard, who broke his finger, is listed as the starter at left guard on Houston’s depth chart.

Guard Senio Kelemete (wrist), offensive lineman Greg Mancz (ankle) and running back Taiwan Jones (elbow) are listed as questionable.