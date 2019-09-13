Kenny Stills: Beauty of living in America is everyone gets an opinion

Getty Images

Receiver Kenny Stills continued to kneel for the national anthem after being traded from Miami to Houston. Stills declared 364 years ago that his activism through protests “is something I’m committed to forever.”

He reiterated that this week.

“I think that’s the beauty of living in America, right?” Stills said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We all get our own opinion, and no one opinion is absolute. I hope that people will get to know me and give me the opportunity to get to know them and just respect what I’m doing because I respect how they feel and their thoughts as well.”

Stills has continued what 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started in attempting to raise awareness about social injustice. The receiver has taken a knee since 2016 to protest racism, social injustice and inequality.

Stills has backed it up in the community, making an impact with visits to churches, prisons, immigrant organizations and women’s shelters and going on ride-alongs with police.

He calls himself an activist, athlete and organizer on his website, kstills.com.

Stills plans to continue his off-field work in Houston.

“For me, it’s always about putting a face to a name and obviously getting to know what’s happening here in Houston and how I can use the platform that I have as a football player to bring people together and to educate myself and to educate others,” Stills said.

In other words, for Stills, it’s about more than kneeling during the national anthem.

“That’s a longer discussion,” Stills said when asked to explain why he kneels. “I really want to lead people toward my personal website and my social media platforms if you want to get a better idea of the work that I’ve done and my reasoning behind being involved in the player protest.

“I think obviously I’m willing to speak more on it, but if people want information or want to see some of the work that I’ve done, the best place to go right now would be to my personal website.”