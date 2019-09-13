Marquise Brown is questionable but expected to play

Getty Images

The Ravens list receiver Marquise Brown (hip) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but coach John Harbaugh said he expects all five players designated as questionable to play.

Brown did not practice Friday after being limited in the first two days of work this week.

He was questionable after missing last Friday’s practice with a foot injury but played 14 snaps and scored two touchdowns against the Dolphins.

Running back Mark Ingram (shoulder), tight end Mark Andrews (foot), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (groin) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (back) are questionable but also expected to play.

The Ravens ruled out cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee).