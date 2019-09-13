Minkah Fitzpatrick at Dolphins practice

Getty Images

Minkah Fitzpatrick is Schrodinger’s defensive back, as he is both on the trade block and at practice at the same time.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Fitzpatrick is in attendance at Dolphins practice this morning, hours after reports that he had received permission to seek a trade.

While standing as further evidence of the growing dysfunction there, it’s also strange from a practical standpoint.

If they are considering moving him, they shouldn’t be subjecting him to the injury risk inherent in any football activity, until or unless they know they can’t make a deal.

And by granting a young player under a desirable contract the permission to leave, he at least has both eyes, if not one foot, out the door.