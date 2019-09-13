Minkah Fitzpatrick: I’m focused on Patriots, not a trade

Getty Images

A report on Thursday night indicated that the Dolphins have given defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and his representatives the go-ahead to work toward engineering a trade that would allow the 2018 first-round pick to leave Miami.

Fitzpatrick remains a member of the team for now and head coach Brian Flores said at his press conference on Friday that he’d see how everything shakes out for a player slated to have a big role on defense against the Patriots this week. Fitzpatrick said his focus is on that game and not on any discussions that might be going on with other teams.

“It’s a little frustration, but I have to shift my focus to what’s important,” Fitzpatrick said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I can’t focus on the trade talks and everything else like that. I have to focus on the Patriots, my teammates, my coaches, and this week’s game plan.”

There have been reports that the Dolphins are looking for a first-round pick in return for Fitzpatrick. An injury would make such a return unlikely, but that risk doesn’t appear to be enough reason for Miami to hold him out of the lineup.