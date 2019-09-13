Philip Rivers “at peace” entering contract year

AP

The Chargers are currently playing without their starting running back over contract unhappiness.

Their quarterback, at least, shouldn’t be a problem for them.

Philip Rivers told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he was “at peace” with his contractual situation.

He’s in the final year of his deal, but said he hopes things work out for him to stay after discussions with General Manager Tom Telesco.

“I really just feel at peace about that. Tom and I had really good conversations throughout the last couple months. I think it’s sincere, the both of us, really desire I’m still a Charger in 2020,” Rivers said. “I think that sincerity will make it all work out. Had it worked out before the regular season got started, I’d have been fine with it, but it didn’t. Shoot, hey let’s just wait and it kinda worked best for both sides to do that. I really feel good about it. I’m in a good place.”

Rivers turns 38 in December, but continues to play at a high level, so justifying a new deal wouldn’t be hard for the Chargers.

“I’ve always said handful of years, handful of years, handful of years, and I know you can’t say that forever and I don’t have an age number on it. But I’m at the point where I think one year at a time,” Rivers said. “I’m excited about this season and I am looking forward to 2020 and then, after that, I don’t know. Doing that for me, mentally, for my family, that’s the most healthy way to approach it.”

Being a quarterback gives him that luxury, unlike Melvin Gordon, who is still away from the team in his quest for a new deal that doesn’t appear to be coming.