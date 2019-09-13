Raiders add A.J. Cole to their injury report, list him as questionable

Getty Images

The Raiders may need to find a punter in the next 24 hours.

The team added punter A.J. Cole to its injury report late Friday.

They list him as questionable to play Sunday because of an injury to his right foot.

He was not on their injury report all week.

Cole, an undrafted rookie from North Carolina State, made his NFL debut Monday night and had three punts for a 44.7-yard average and a 38.0-yard net. He also served as the holder for kicker Daniel Carlson.

Cole beat out Johnny Townsend in training camp. Townsend was a fifth-round choice of the team in 2018 and averaged 43.2 yards on 70 punts last season. His 38.3 net ranked only 30th in the league.