Raiders sign Juston Burris, place Johnathan Abram on injured reserve

The Raiders have known that safety Johnathan Abram won’t play again this season after injuring his shoulder in the season opener and they made a move to take him off the roster on Friday.

The team announced that Abram has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive back Juston Burris has been signed to fill the empty spot on the roster.

Burris was a 2016 fourth-round pick by the Jets and he remained with the team until the Browns signed him off their practice squad last November. He has 39 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 38 games over the last three seasons.

Karl Joseph, Lamarcus Joyner, Curtis Riley and Erik Harris remain on hand at safety with Abram out of the picture.