Report: Dolphins grant Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek trade

Getty Images

With several players already wanting out of Miami after a 59-10 drubbing by the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, at least one player is getting his wish to try to engineer a trade elsewhere.

According to Chris Mortensen and Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, the Dolphins have granted permission to defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to seek a trade elsewhere. Miami is not actively shopping Fitzpatrick, per Mortensen, but did not deny they have allowed Fitzpatrick’s representatives to speak with other teams about his availability.

It’s all likely a matter of perspective, however. Fitzpatrick being allowed to seek a trade means he’s available, but Miami won’t get any reasonable value in return should it appear as though they’re looking to get rid of the former first-round pick. The Dolphins are reportedly seeking a first-round pick as their asking price for Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick has been unhappy with his current role in the Dolphins defense, which has seen him shuffled from position to position. Additionally, he played on just 48 of Miami’s 77 defensive snaps against Baltimore last weekend.

Fitzpatrick was the 11th overall pick in the draft last year and would presumably still be highly regarded across the league. He played in all 16 games for Miami last season with 11 starts. He racked up 80 tackles with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and had nine passes defended.