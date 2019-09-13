Report: NFL won’t put Antonio Brown on exempt list before Sunday

Getty Images

Word on Thursday was that the Patriots haven’t heard anything from the NFL that would keep them from playing Antonio Brown against the Dolphins on Sunday and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the NFL will not place Brown on the Commissioner-Exempt list before this weekend’s game. There was a report earlier this week that the NFL would seriously consider doing so after a lawsuit was filed accusing Brown of rape and sexual assault.

Britney Taylor filed that lawsuit and is set to be interviewed by the league next week as part of its investigation into her claims against Brown. While the rules governing the exempt list are broad enough for the league to act now, waiting until the interview allows the league to weigh the credibility of both the accusation and Brown’s denial of all charges.

The league could also work to persuade the Patriots not to play Brown this week without making a move involving the exempt list, although, as mentioned at the top of this post, there’s been no sign of that happening to this point.