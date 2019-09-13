Report: NFL won’t put Antonio Brown on exempt list before Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 13, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
Getty Images

Word on Thursday was that the Patriots haven’t heard anything from the NFL that would keep them from playing Antonio Brown against the Dolphins on Sunday and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the NFL will not place Brown on the Commissioner-Exempt list before this weekend’s game. There was a report earlier this week that the NFL would seriously consider doing so after a lawsuit was filed accusing Brown of rape and sexual assault.

Britney Taylor filed that lawsuit and is set to be interviewed by the league next week as part of its investigation into her claims against Brown. While the rules governing the exempt list are broad enough for the league to act now, waiting until the interview allows the league to weigh the credibility of both the accusation and Brown’s denial of all charges.

The league could also work to persuade the Patriots not to play Brown this week without making a move involving the exempt list, although, as mentioned at the top of this post, there’s been no sign of that happening to this point.

90 responses to “Report: NFL won’t put Antonio Brown on exempt list before Sunday

  2. Here’s to AB staying on NE for the whole season. He is the only player in the NFL who can keep the Pats from repeating as SB champs. Without his caustic presence the Pats are sure to repeat. Have a heart BB and NFL – give AB another chance

  3. A VICTORY for the standard of INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY.

    A Society in which you can destroy someone’s career with an accusation without proof (and there is a financial incentive to make it) is one that YOU would not want to live in.

    Let the Court process and its checks and balances developed over hundreds of years decide.

  4. If the NFL wanted to suspend Brown, his actions against Mayock gave them all the ammo required. The question becomes…why didn’t they?

  7. I think too many things have come out since the lawsuit popped that cast at least some doubt on her claims. Posts that she deleted from social media that others saved, that she wanted him to invest in her failing business etc.

    It doesn’t mean that he’s innocent or guilty, only that the league has to at least speak with her and she put that off till next week.

  8. A VICTORY for the standard of INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY.

    That is the standard of the criminal court. A private buisness can set any standard they want, especially a very public buisness that is constantly in the news cycle. You may not understand or agree with it, but sometimes it may be in the best interest for a company to be proactive with an employee instead of waiting for the legal system to make a judgement.

  9. What happened to the criminal investigation there was an article about?

    At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources. NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser.

  10. Given all of the controversy about player conduct, perhaps the bar for NFL discipline should be changed as well as the process. A few advantage of the court systems are:

    (1) Proceedings are largely open to the public view.
    (2) Those prosecuted have a lot of rights such as innocent until proven guilty.
    (3) You are judged by a random set of your peers who don’t have financial interest in the outcome.

    The NFL process has none of this and is much less trusted by the fan base for these reasons, among others.

    Perhaps, as a change, the league should only discipline a player when there is a legal judgement against the player, either criminal or civil. The NFL only considers evidence on record from the trial. The judgement of discipline should be public including all reasoning as to why punishment was decided upon. This judgement could be appealed to an arbiter agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA.

  11. Whoa whoa whoa. I thought Patriot fans said Goodell is out to get them? With Gordon and Brown it doesn’t seem that way.

  14. exinsidetrader says:
    September 13, 2019 at 10:55 am
    A VICTORY for the standard of INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY.

    A Society in which you can destroy someone’s career with an accusation without proof (and there is a financial incentive to make it) is one that YOU would not want to live in.

    Let the Court process and its checks and balances developed over hundreds of years decide.

    50 19 Rate This

    —————————————————————————————–

    Wow, so almost 30% of the people rating the above post think you SHOULD be able to ruin someones life simply by accusing them of something heinous without having to prove it first?

    I get that the media like to operate this way to push stories into the spotlight and grab ratings… they are companies which we know are totally cool with destroying lives and reputations while chasing ratings and $$$$$
    but a thought actual PEOPLE…… AMERICAN PEOPLE were better than that

    I guess not

  15. exinsidetrader says:
    September 13, 2019 at 10:55 am
    A VICTORY for the standard of INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY.

    A Society in which you can destroy someone’s career with an accusation without proof (and there is a financial incentive to make it) is one that YOU would not want to live in.

    Let the Court process and its checks and balances developed over hundreds of years decide.
    ————————————

    I agree with you on all of that.

    However. . . Guilty or innocent, provoked or unprovoked, the texts that Brown sent the girl come from a low-class, scummy individual—at best—no matter what the circumstances are. I don’t care how many catches he ends up with, I’d rather not have him on the team that I’ve rooted for for 50 years.
    Just cut him, Bill! He is a disease.

  17. fcoprado says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:04 am
    He should be suspended

    2 0 Rate This
    ——————————————

    Why?
    Do you have some actual corroberated evidence he is guilty of this?
    Cause no one else does

  20. If he is guilty, then he is gone, and I am fine with that. The Pats didn’t know about this, but it’s also unfair to knee jerk a move off of an accusation. It’s a very dangerous thing to do.

    I have moved closer and closer to this being an extortion attempt every day that has passed.

  21. terripet says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:24 am
    Of course not Kraft made the call
    ————————–

    You also probably think Kraft called Luck to tell him to retire too. The Pats run you brain.

  22. If Antonio Brown still was on the Raiders Goodell would have banned him,Rodger Goodell is so dirty he needs to be fired!

  24. davidsoria175yahoocom says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:24 am
    This could be the death blow for Goodells job finally.

    2 7 Rate This

    ————-

    Yes, it’s not his cheating. It’s this. An extortion attempt.

  26. Brown will fall under the Patriot Way spell. He is now 17 not 84. He will become a new man , do the right thing, do as he is told , not complain when the ball doesn’t come his way. Brown will speak of the culture of team and the Patriots will embrace him as a teammate and he will truly find his religion in New England.

  27. A key part of this case is Brown’s rejection of an offer by Britney Taylor to invest $1.6 million in a business venture that Taylor and her mother were embarking upon. She asked. He declined. It’s unlikely that Taylor knew any other wealthy people well enough to ask. So, the timeline is crucial. How soon after Brown’s rejection of the investment offer was the lawsuit prepared? I say “prepared” because it wasn’t prepared in the two days between when Brown signed with the Patriots and when the lawsuit was filed. Not nearly enough time. It was prepared earlier. When? If it was a short time between the rejection of the investment offer and the lawsuit preparation — “short” being relative — this bolsters Brown’s defense that this is nothing but a “money grab.”

  28. I wish that the Patriots never picked this guy up in the first place. I read the texts that he sent her.Guilty or innocent,those texts came from a very disturbed person. It’s just a mess.

  29. Surprise! Surprise! Surprise! We all knew this would happen. This guy is messy and only a matter of time before it’s something else.

  31. jjfootball says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:26 am

    If Antonio Brown still was on the Raiders Goodell would have banned him,Rodger Goodell is so dirty he needs to be fired!

    ———————————————————–

    Why? Mayock tried to trade him on Thursday, fined him 200K+ on Friday that voided the 29 million guaranteed portion of his contract. N0-one verified the unnamed source/league source accusation Brown called Mayock a name. Mayock had Brown apologize to the team on Friday. The latest is a civil suit and there isn’t a criminal investigation.

  32. Brown was having discussions with Ms Taylor’s attorney over the last few months. Of course Brown strung it out until after he signed with the Pats. No integrity yet the Patriots or their fans don’t care.

    Brown in 4/18 yelled at a security guard, damaged his apartment in a fit of rage and threw furniture over his balcony and almost hit a 2 year old and his grandfather.

    Brown screwed both the Steelers and Raiders.

    Sadly the morally corrupt Patriots and their fans do not care.

  34. Guilty until proven innocent is what all the jealous people on here apply to the Patriots. With our without AB, #7 is coming.

  35. vaphinfan says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:15 am
    Whoa whoa whoa. I thought Patriot fans said Goodell is out to get them? With Gordon and Brown it doesn’t seem that way.
    6 11 Rate This

    The best thing the nfl could do for the patsies is nothing.
    This forces an already dysfunctional group to prepare for a full boat of NE receivers whether or not they play.
    What happens next week is another story altogether.

  36. Patriots fan here since 1974 (I was 9). I held my nose when they signed him. It isn’t whether he did or didn’t do what this lady claimed, it’s the culmination of poor behavior and antics over time. I wish they would cut him loose and move on. Nonsense just follows this guy around. I can tell you I won’t be cheering if this guy makes a good play on Sunday.

  39. Thetruthspeaks says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:44 am
    Brown was having discussions with Ms Taylor’s attorney over the last few months. Of course Brown strung it out until after he signed with the Pats. No integrity yet the Patriots or their fans don’t care.

    Brown in 4/18 yelled at a security guard, damaged his apartment in a fit of rage and threw furniture over his balcony and almost hit a 2 year old and his grandfather.

    Brown screwed both the Steelers and Raiders.

    Sadly the morally corrupt Patriots and their fans do not care.
    ________________________

    Why aren’t the Steelers corrupt and morally corrupt? Brown threw that stuff back in 2018 while on the Steelers. Like normal you have no truth at all. You just have hate for the Pats.

  40. “Sadly the morally corrupt Patriots and their fans do not care.”

    They will spin this until the end of time. If it’s a player on another team, he’s automatically guilty. If it’s one of theirs, it’s “innocent until proven guilty! They’ve done this for years.

  42. Civil matters are either settled privately, through arbitration or via trial, but in every case guilt or innocence is not established. It’s not the point of a civil lawsuit. Therefore, there may not be any future outcome that would allow the NFL to make a determination on Brown. The NFL may be more cautious then I initially thought with placing Brown on the exempt list because I can’t see how they would ever make a permanent determination on his status. The NFL investigation over the next few weeks may in fact be the permanent determination.

  44. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:55 am
    “Sadly the morally corrupt Patriots and their fans do not care.”

    They will spin this until the end of time. If it’s a player on another team, he’s automatically guilty. If it’s one of theirs, it’s “innocent until proven guilty! They’ve done this for years.

    0 1 Rate This

    ———————–

    Hilarious.

    This happened when he was with Pittsburgh.

    You people are so arrogant. Even when it has nothing to do with NE other than NE signed him because he was cut, you try to make it seem like they have some responsibility.

    Seattle was set to sign him and I bet KC would have, if no one else was willing to take on his ego.

  46. So they are going to wait until after they interview her to make their decision? Then they will be tipping their hand on who they believe? That’s not fair to her or, I can’t believe I’m really saying this, him.

  48. bradygirl12 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:38 am
    I wish that the Patriots never picked this guy up in the first place. I read the texts that he sent her.Guilty or innocent,those texts came from a very disturbed person. It’s just a mess.

    7 4 Rate This

    ——————-

    Yes, very disturbed in terms of being a possible victim extortion.

  49. vaphinfan says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:15 am
    Whoa whoa whoa. I thought Patriot fans said Goodell is out to get them?
    ——————————

    All Goodell is out to get is a favorable CBA. We know reality is tough but you should give it a try. It’s better than letting your patsanoia continue to consume you

  53. Wait, what? Look around the league at all the players suspended when no charges were filed and the league was investigating. SMDH, it’s the Patriot Way!

  54. Hmmm. NE knew AH was a bad guy, but kept him on the roster. They were aware of his off field activities. But that doesn’t matter.

  55. peytonwantsaflag says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:00 pm
    So they are going to wait until after they interview her to make their decision? Then they will be tipping their hand on who they believe? That’s not fair to her or, I can’t believe I’m really saying this, him.

    —————–

    As @Rapsheet reported, it would be “unprecedented” to place Brown on the Exempt List over a civil lawsuit. Also… whatever the result of the civil matter is it will not establish Brown’s innocence or his guilt.

    The NFL investigation could result in his permanent suspension, but I don’t know that they will put him on the Exempt List temporarily pending the result of the civil matter.

  56. The NFL is not a church choir. People want him banned for his emails? What say we ask every player in the league to show us all of their emails and then we ban anyone that offends some snowflake?

  57. Look around the league at all the players suspended when no charges were filed and the league was investigating

    ——–

    The investigation may begin when they interview the accuser.

  58. psubeerman21 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:12 am

    A VICTORY for the standard of INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY.

    ———————————-

    Not at all. It’s a societal double standard.

    Over 80% of the country doesn’t have $1000 in their bank accounts. A good attorney would charge at least a fee of $15,000 up front to represent the accused in a case like this. I would wager at minimum somewhere between 70%-90% of every day citizens would lose their jobs immediately over a violent rape accusation such as what Brown has been accused of. Which would leave the every day citizen homeless and out on the streets. Unless family or friends were willing to take them in and support them.

    So there is no victory here with respects of innocent until proven guilty.

  60. I 100% don’t blame the Pats for the signing and don’t think they possibly knew a thing about this. But man…why play AB? You’ve got the stink of an owner using low end massage parlors hanging over you and you obviously don’t need him to beat the Fins.

  61. For all the other fans who want to see Brown play the other 15 games of the regular season, be careful what you wish for. He becomes another top target for Brady to throw to, and we all know Brown can actually catch the ball. Imagine if Gronk comes back.

  63. “..No kidding.
    They need a bit more than an accusation.
    If he is guilty, sayonara…”

    You mean like the 6-game suspension (reduced to 4) that Goodell hung on Roethlisberger even though he was never arrested or even charged, then later cleared?

  66. I can’t stand AB, but this was the right move. At the bare minimum, the league should interview the accuser before they consider whether or not to take action against AB. Once the league decides they can keep players off the field based solely on an accusation, competitive balance and integrity go out the window. Imagine sports books across the country manufacturing allegations against impact players I order to manipulate sports betting? Suspending a player without some form of investigation, whether it be internal or by law enforcement, sets a bad precedent.

  67. not a pats fan, not a ab fan but how exactly is the nfl allowed to take away a man’s career because of ACCUSATIONS not proven facts? king clown goodell has got to go.

  69. You mean like the 6-game suspension (reduced to 4) that Goodell hung on Roethlisberger even though he was never arrested or even charged, then later cleared?
    ——

    This wasn’t too hard to dig up; see below. NFL investigated first. And-AB may still be suspended. This Pats homer would support that.

    BTW, Rooney supported the suspension and tried to trade him.

    Goodell said before acting, he interviewed Roethlisberger on April 13, and talked to current and former players and the players’ union. He also reviewed information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Milledgeville police, and talked privately with Georgia district attorney Fred Bright.

    In addition, Goodell said he listened to recommendations from the quarterback’s representatives and took into account information learned by the NFL office regarding the alleged assault.

  70. FoozieGrooler says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:33 pm
    “..No kidding.
    They need a bit more than an accusation.
    If he is guilty, sayonara…”

    You mean like the 6-game suspension (reduced to 4) that Goodell hung on Roethlisberger even though he was never arrested or even charged, then later cleared?
    ________________

    You do know there were two allegations, right. one in 2008 and the other 2010. Not suspended for the first but was suspended after the second. Maybe Goodell thought his actions were detrimental to the league. If Ben was so innocent why did he pay out settlements? We know the Pats blind you with hate but do some research before you try to compare the two.

  73. gpclaw says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:40 pm
    I can’t stand AB, but this was the right move. At the bare minimum, the league should interview the accuser before they consider whether or not to take action against AB. Once the league decides they can keep players off the field based solely on an accusation, competitive balance and integrity go out the window. Imagine sports books across the country manufacturing allegations against impact players I order to manipulate sports betting? Suspending a player without some form of investigation, whether it be internal or by law enforcement, sets a bad precedent.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————

    This gal is in deep trouble if he has proof of extortion. With Rosenhaus’s comments the other day, it certainly seems like it.

  74. kilgoretrout2 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:29 pm
    I 100% don’t blame the Pats for the signing and don’t think they possibly knew a thing about this. But man…why play AB? You’ve got the stink of an owner using low end massage parlors hanging over you and you obviously don’t need him to beat the Fins.

    3 3 Rate This

    ————–

    Was partially to block KC from signing him.

  75. psubeerman21 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:12 am
    A VICTORY for the standard of INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY.

    I just wonder if you felt the same way about Tyreek Hill.

    The Exempt list isn’t about guilt or innocence. It is about doing the right thing while an investigation is ongoing. He would still get paid. Liken it to when a police officer comes under suspicion of wrongdoing. They don’t get fired. They get put on paid administrative leave. Ergo…

  76. “If he was still on the Steelers, would pats fans have said the same thing they’re saying now?”

    Not a chance. They’re still trying to blame MT for AB’s crazy behavior. I guess we should blame BB for AH’s activities.

  77. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:13 pm
    Hmmm. NE knew AH was a bad guy, but kept him on the roster. They were aware of his off field activities.
    —————————-
    No they weren’t aware. That was the point.

  78. Of course they won’t. Just like the Josh Gordon indefinite suspension only lasted two games. Kraft must have some serious dirt on Goodell for him to sit on his hands.

  82. It is hard to imagine anything Belichick cares about less than Goodell’s level of comfort.

    I not only hope that AB plays, but that he gets 7 receptions for 120 yards and 3 TDs. This week will be instrumental in building the trust and timing Brady will need to develop with AB so that he can count on him against stiffer competition.

  83. AB deserves to hear what fans think of him by stepping out onto the football pitch and playing the game.

  84. If AB knew about this for months, and it just came out, doesn’t that mean he could have “paid her off” and nobody ever would have known. A rich “guilty” man would have taken that deal.

  85. Lots of folks saying the Pats should let the legal system play out – but Pats didn’t do that with AH. What’s the diff – or are you arguing he should have been allowed to play – at huge cost to the NFL (and Pats) in terms of brand image…???

  86. BermudaBoy says:
    September 13, 2019 at 2:57 pm
    Lots of folks saying the Pats should let the legal system play out – but Pats didn’t do that with AH. What’s the diff – or are you arguing he should have been allowed to play – at huge cost to the NFL (and Pats) in terms of brand image…???

    What’s the difference???! Seriously?

    Well let’s see… one was a CRIMINAL MURDER CHARGE
    the other is a civil charge with no CRIMINAL charges made.

    You obviously don’t no the difference if you are actually comparing the two.

  87. Its funny watching these pats fans desperately defend Brown who hasnt even played a game yet for them.

    the same fans who instantly called for Tyreeks head when his problems came out.

  88. Seriously seeing all these comments from these FRAUDS and self riotous people

    I hope AB has 10 catches for 130 and 3 TDS.
    It will make these frauds head explode then they can come CRY on the internet some more.

  89. pendragon54 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 11:50 am
    Patriots fan here since 1974 (I was 9). I held my nose when they signed him. It isn’t whether he did or didn’t do what this lady claimed, it’s the culmination of poor behavior and antics over time. I wish they would cut him loose and move on. Nonsense just follows this guy around. I can tell you I won’t be cheering if this guy makes a good play on Sunday.
    ————————————————————————————–

    I’ve been a Pats fan since 1960. Unlike you, I haven’t set myself up as Judge, Jury, and Executioner. I haven’t seen the evidence so I’ve no clue whether Brown is guilty or not. I will leave that to the courts to decide.

    I do have opinions though. If it smells like a dead carp, it’s “fishy.” She didn’t file criminal complaints, she filed in civil court seeking $75,000 therefore, I’m led to believe it is what Rosenhaus said it is…..a money grab. But that’s my opinion and I refuse to judge Brown. Unlike you, I do feel Brown deserves his day in court before some idiot like Goodell screws up AB’s life based on unsubstantiated allegations. I doubt there’s any employer in the World who would fire an employee based solely on an accusation. Who the hell is the NFL to think they can?

  90. How can you suspend or discipline anyone without having proof. I agree he should not be penalized until proven guilty. Now on to the obvious, it’s the Patriots, they will not do anything to the Pats. Now if it were the Saints….out for the rest of the year…lol

