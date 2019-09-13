Torrey Smith announces his retirement

Getty Images

Torrey Smith was released by the Panthers on September 1 and he won’t be looking for a new place to play during the 2019 season.

In a video released via UNINTERRUPTED on Friday, Smith announced his retirement from the NFL. Smith reads a letter to the game in the video and thanks it for opening doors to college and a life outside the game that might not have been otherwise available.

Smith entered the league as a 2011 second-round pick of the Ravens and won a Super Bowl with the team after his second NFL season. He moved on to the 49ers as a free agent in 2015, but was released after two years of a five-year deal. He signed with the Eagles and won another Super Bowl before being traded to the Panthers ahead of the 2018 season.

Smith walks away with 319 catches for 5,141 yards and 41 touchdowns.