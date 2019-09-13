Washington signs Aaron Colvin

Getty Images

Cornerback Aaron Colvin didn’t have to wait long to find a new team.

Colvin was released by the Texans after he had a rough game against the Saints on opening night. The move left the Texans with over $8 million in dead cap space this year and $2 million in dead space next year while they remained on the hook for $7.5 million in guaranteed money, but allowing two touchdowns and a crucial late catch by Ted Ginn was still enough for Colvin to get a pink slip.

The poor outing isn’t stopping Washington from bringing Colvin onto the roster, however. The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that they’ve signed Colvin and wide receiver Robert Davis to fill the spots opened when running back Derrius Guice and defensive lineman Caleb Brantley went on injured reserve.

Washington also has injury issues at cornerback this weekend. Quinton Dunbar is questionable with a knee injury while Fabian Moreau is doubtful due to the ankle injury that kept him out last week.