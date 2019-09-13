Report: Xenith ends relationship with Antonio Brown

AP

Well, that didn’t last long.

Xenith announced Sept. 4 that it had a helmet partnership with Antonio Brown for him to wear its Shadow model. PFT noted Wednesday that Brown no longer was wearing a Xenith helmet.

The helmet manufacturer announced Friday it has ended its relationship with the Patriots receiver, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

“We look forward to seeing the Xenith Shadow worn by football athletes at all levels of play this fall,” the company said, via Schefter.

It is unclear whether Xenith ended its relationship with Brown because Brown decided to wear a different helmet or because of a lawsuit filed this week accusing Brown of rape and sexual assault.

Brown filed two grievances for the right to wear the now-discontinued Schutt Air Advantage, the helmet he has worn his entire career. Brown now is wearing a newer Schutt model called the Schutt Air XP, per Helmet Stalker.