49ers promote Jeff Wilson, cut Kaden Smith

Remember in the offseason when everyone was wondering how the 49ers were going to keep all their running backs happy? Now, the question is: How do they keep them healthy?

The 49ers placed Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve last month after knee surgery, and now Tevin Coleman will miss time with a high ankle sprain.

That has led the 49ers to promote Jeff Wilson Jr. to the active roster from the team’s practice squad Saturday.

San Francisco waived tight end Kaden Smith to make room.

Wilson originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 out of the University of North Texas. He appeared in six games as a rookie and had 66 carries for 266 yards while adding 12 receptions for 98 yards.

The 49ers waived him out of the preseason, and he signed to the practice squad the following day.

San Francisco made Smith the first of three sixth-round draft picks this spring. He was inactive for the season opener.