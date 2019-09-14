Adding insult to injury, NFL fines Johnathan Abram

Getty Images

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on Monday night, and now the NFL has added to his pain.

The league has confirmed that Abram was fined $28,075 for lowering his head to initiate contact on the very play on which he hurt his shoulder. Abram was not flagged on the play.

When Abram appeals, he can argue that he obviously made most of the contact with his shoulder, which is why his shoulder was the part of his body that got injured.

Abram continued to play through the injury and said afterward that he just hit players with his other shoulder.