Antonio Brown makes the trip to Miami

Posted by Mike Florio on September 14, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Antonio Brown is going home. Whether he plays football when he’s in South Florida this weekend remains to be seen.

Mike Giardi of the NFL reports that Brown has joined his new teammates for their game in Miami against the Dolphins.

That doesn’t mean he’s definitely playing, however. Every team deactivates seven members of its active roster every week. (Also, there’s a chance that Brown will be on the active roster and not play, like Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII.)

Brown has practiced all week, and as explained on NBC’s Football Night in America last week whether Brown actually plays depends on whether and to what extent he learns the playbook and acclimates to the offense. There could be a limited package of plays. He could be a decoy. Or he could be fully immersed.

Last year, receiver Josh Gordon sat out his first game with the Patriots after being traded to New England from Cleveland.

On Friday, coach Bill Belichick declined to delve into those details. Why would he? The uncertainty could help the Patriots win the game by, you know, 50 points instead of 30.

9 responses to “Antonio Brown makes the trip to Miami

  6. As stated in another thread, Brown does not have to play at all. Just the fact that he is active forces the opposition to prep for him and takes time and efficiency away from other matters.
    Maybe BB won’t use him until the Super Bowl – if he lasts that long without an incident.

  7. Not a Brown fan.

    But I think something that has gone unaccounted with this signing is Josh Gordon.

    Do you remember how much attention Gordon got after every practice and every game last year? All while trying to deal with his childhood demons.

    Maybe, just maybe BB brought AB in and along for this ride, in part, to give Gordon time to focus on football and not be the center of attention in the locker room.

    Belichick then possibly gets a 9th ring out of Brown and lets him go via free agency in March.

    BB retains a 3rd round comp pick for letting Brown go. But most importantly, Gordon has a full year to get his head on straight and focus on football with not much media attention.

    Call me crazy…but look at this quote from Gordon on Brown this week…

    “Dedicated player, one of the hardest working players in the league,” noted Josh Gordon. “He’s come in here every day and done the same thing. He’s lived up to the great Antonio Brown name, he’s one of the best in the league. We expect that of him to continue and he expects it of himself. He’s a great addition, we’re glad to have him.”

    I truly believe Brown is already helping Gordon by taking the spolight off Josh. And shine in on who loves it, Antonio Brown.

    All while Belichick gets his guy, Josh Gordon on the right path for the long term and get a 3rd round pick.

    Chess vs checkers.

  9. Headline: AB puts on his left shoe, looks like he is preparing to play.
    Talking heads discuss this the rest of the day.
    Next headline: AB puts on his right shoe, another step toward playing Sunday.
    Talking heads discuss this rest of day.
    Next headline: AB ties both shoes.
    And so it goes.

    He is playing people. Love it. Hate it. Not care. Either way he is playing. Its not news any more.

