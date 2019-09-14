Browns lose Damarious Randall to concussion

Getty Images

Damarious Randall won’t get to face his old nemesis Gregg Williams.

Randall, the Browns’ starting free safety, has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Jets with a concussion.

It’s unclear when Randall suffered the concussion, but he reported the symptoms to the team today and the team has ruled him out for Monday.

Randall said this week that he “hates” Williams, the former Browns defensive coordinator and interim head coach who is now the Jets’ defensive coordinator. He won’t get to go against Williams’ Jets team on Monday night when they try to move the ball against the Browns’ defense with Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback.