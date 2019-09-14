Bruce Arians wants O.J. Howard to “play a heck of a lot better than he’s playing”

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard played 92 percent of the Bucs’ offensive snaps on Thursday night but did nothing positive: He never caught a pass, but he did get flagged twice, once for offensive pass interference and once for a false start.

Asked why he’s not getting more out of Howard, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians made clear that he is not happy with Howard’s performance.

“You’d probably have to ask him,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s got so much talent and he can play a heck of a lot better than he’s playing.”

Howard also played poorly in Week One, fumbling once and letting a ball bounce off his hands for an interception.

Although Howard’s ankle was listed on the injury report last week, Arians said it had nothing to do with Howard’s zero-catch performance on Thursday night. Howard has the talent to be a big-play threat in Arians’ offense, but so far it isn’t happening.