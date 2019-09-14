College athletes in California move closer to compensation (and Tim Tebow doesn’t like it)

Posted by Mike Florio on September 14, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
Getty Images

The passage of the Fair Pay to Play Act by the California Senate didn’t generate much national buzz this week. Tim Tebow’s misguided reaction to it did.

The bill that, when signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsome, will give college athletes the right to earn money from the names, images and likenesses, sparked a strong reaction by one of the greatest college football players of all time, pro careers notwithstanding.

“I knew going to Florida, my dream school, where I wanted to go, the passion for it, and if I could support my team, support my college, support my university, that’s what it’s all about,” Tim Tebow said on ESPN’s First Take, via Jacob Bogage of the Washington Post. “But now we’re changing it from us, from we, from my university, from being an alumni where I care, which makes college football and college sports special, to then, okay, it’s not about us, it’s not about we, it’s just about me. And yes, I know we live in a selfish culture where it’s all about us, but we’re just adding and piling on to that where it changes what’s special about college football.

“That’s why people are more passionate about college sports than they are the NFL. That’s why the stadiums are bigger in college than they are in the NFL, because it’s about your team. It’s about your university. It’s about where my family wanted to go. It’s about where my grandfather had a dream of seeing Florida win an SEC championship, and you’re taking that away so that young kids can earn a dollar, and that’s just not where I feel like college football needs to go. There’s that opportunity in the NFL, but not in college football.”

But, Tim, only a fraction of college football players ever get that opportunity in the NFL. Besides, everyone else connected to college sports is getting a taste of all that money, while the players hide in the corner and nibble on their snacks.

Tebow’s comments prompted widespread criticism, as they should have. At best, he’s incredibly naive. At worst, he’s willingly defending however he can the college football machine that preserves and protects a corrupt system that ensures those who sell the college football broadcasting rights to ESPN continue to get their full cut of the pie — and that creates opportunities for every college football broadcaster at ESPN to make money from their own endorsement deals without having to compete with, you know, the players.

Jay Bilas is also part of that machine, from the standpoint of ESPN’s coverage of college basketball. But Bilas didn’t flinch at telling it like it is.

“I think it’s immoral for college athletes to be told they’re worth nothing when they’re not worth nothing,” Bilas told the Post. “They’re worth billions. This train is rolling down the tracks toward compensation and the NCAA’s response is, ‘Let’s lash the players to the tracks and tell lawmakers they’ll be hurting the student athletes.’ That’s simply not true.”

The NCAA has suggested that California schools won’t be eligible for championships, and that the bill is unconstitutional because California lacks the jurisdiction . . . to regulate the colleges in its own state.

Bilas also had a direct message for Tebow, who passionately championed the virtues of playing college football for no pay.

“Tim could choose to work for free at ESPN, if he wants to,” Bilas told the Post. “That doesn’t mean I should work for free. An individual choice does not justify the policy.”

Exactly. For every Tebow who doesn’t need or want the money, there are plenty of kids who fall into the “my family could really use it” and/or the “well, you see, I’m a capitalist” categories. If kids want to continue to be exploited by a system that generates billions while paying them bupkis (other than the wholesale cost of an education, which is far, far less than the retail price that no one ever pays), that’s their choice. If kids want to get a little something for their efforts — even if it means siphoning a chunk of the raw profit that, for example, Florida generated with all those 15 jerseys — they should be able to do that, too.

Bilas wasn’t alone in questioning Tebow. Via Jay Rigdon of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Keith Olbermann, Mina Kimes, and Mike Golic also chimed in.

Here’s the bottom line: The NCAA and many of those connected to the game of college football have been stealing the eggs from the golden geese for decades. The closer we get to the reckoning, the harder and they’ll fight against change.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “College athletes in California move closer to compensation (and Tim Tebow doesn’t like it)

  1. Then if they get paid they should have to repay their tuition. Give them the option. If they want to get paid, then they need to pay back. Why do we assume that a college education cost doesn’t hold value.
    And to use the work as ESPN for free example is not even the same comparison.

  2. I have seen a lot of things written about Tebow over the years. I do not recall anyone ever describing him as intelligent or thoughtful. I am in no way surprised to hear this coming from him. He seems to be the kind of person who would easily buy into the propaganda from the school and NCAA. The times, they are a changing.

  3. I’m all for college athletes being paid. It can be, and often is, a full-time job. That being said, if they do become paid employees, start making them pay for tuition, books, room/board, etc. I think that’s more than reasonable. They shouldn’t get their cake and eat it too.

  4. “I have seen a lot of things written about Tebow over the years. I do not recall anyone ever describing him as intelligent or thoughtful. He seems to be the kind of person who would easily buy into the propaganda from the school and NCAA.”

    This.

  5. As a grad student you get paid by the university to work for them and tuition is paid for. Pretty sure grad students give a lot less to the university than the big pay sports programs. The notion you can’t pay them both tuition and cash is silly.

  7. I wonder if this is driven by politics? Since Trump was elected I’ve noticed that a lot of conservatives have dug in and basically support anything the right does while opposing everything the left does. The actual issue/policy doesn’t seem to matter nearly as much as who supports it anymore. Perhaps staunchly conservative Tebow just dislikes this because a very liberal governor in a very liberal state is the one who did it. If his side had come up with it and put the plan into action I wonder if he’d still be so opposed?

  8. That being said, if they do become paid employees, start making them pay for tuition, books, room/board, etc. I think that’s more than reasonable
    —–
    100% agreed

  9. I think there is no good way to pay athletes fairly. Let them profit from their fame via endorsements but not from the NCAA. To balance things I’d rather see all the administrators and schools make much much less. Cap their profits and salaries and pour that money into research grants, scholarships and education programs for the disadvantage.

  10. I think when they pull the curtain back on this, we are going to discover there is more than enough to go around and that compensation can work for all parties.

  11. Lol all these naive people pretending that there’s any value in the “education” full time athletes get at a power 5 school. I used to tutor athletes in college and it consisted of them watching me take their test for them and giving me $100 for 3 hours. Stop pretending these kids are anything but full time athletes masquerading as students.

  14. It’s shocking to see anyone argue against this, especially when people say “they should have to pay back their tuition, books, etc.”

    That’s ridiculous. I got a full ride academic scholarship to college and in my junior year, I got a part time job at UPS. Since I started making money at UPS, should that have canceled out my scholarship? Heck no! And it’s no different than a college football player deciding to get a part time job. The NCAA prohibits this and it’s crazy.

  15. Free tutoring. Free fitness training. Free education. Free food. Free room and board. Free clothing. Free help in anything they want. Multiple opportunities to screw up and getting swept under the rug. Sure let’s pay them cash too.

  16. Why should athletes have to pay back tuition? Should the academic students who have full academic scholarships have to pay back tuition and books and fees and all if they decide to get a job while in school?

    That idea is ridiculous.

  17. Where it is true that there are a few athletes who go to college with plans to play in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, the majority of them go to get an education for their future career and use their ability as an athlete to keep from having to pay for tuition and mounting student loans that most college students have to get. This is invaluable to most college athletes. Most people who attend college have loans to pay back for several years, but the athletes who got free tuition don’t have to worry about that. People seem to be forgetting that. They are worried about the very few who don’t want the degree and go on to play pro sports, but don’t seem to be thinking about the college swimmer who just wants an education and not have to pay back loans.

  18. So if this happens does that mean all the top recruit’s are going to go play in California? Is this their way of trying to make college football relevant again in California?

  19. I disagree, Tim.

    98% of athelees do NOT go pro.

    Not only did Tim grow up in the middle-upper class, he also went Pro.

    Give these kids some money. So many people, myself included, had to drop out of college to take care of my own new born children. (It was my own fault).

    However, if I had the possibilty to make money playing college football, I could have also finished my degree.

    Besides that, do you know how many kids play sports, go to school full time AND have to work part time to get through college. It’s absurd these atheletes who make hundreds of millions for thee Universities don’t get a bigger piece of the pie as they try to finish their school and survive. Don’t give them a ton of money…but give them something.

    Where does Tim think the money is going if they don’t pay these atehletes?

  20. Basically we are doing away with college sports and letting rich alumni try to buy championships for their schools. I can pay
    $ 20 Million to use a team’s image on my shoe lace package. That’s $ 210,000 per all 95 players on the team. Rich teams will get richer. As the bidding goes up for players many schools won’t be able to compete and we will have only a few schools competing at the highest level. With today’s transfer rules, the other schools will be farm teams.

  21. I love the idea and I think said top atheletes should pay the college tuition of the lower players on the team and that these teams only give a couple of scholarships a year to these guys and they help recruit and pay for the rest of the teammates.
    I mean you want free books, tuition, room and board plus get paid for commercials? Ya thats fair to the rest of the non student athletes.

  22. And one thing to add on to my previous comment, a lot of the money made from football and basketball goes to pay for the sports like swimming, lacrosse, etc. that don’t make any money. If colleges have to pay tuition to football and basketball players, that will take money away from the other sports and some lacrosse player or swimmer may have to get a loan now that they would have had a scholarship for.

  23. rparrott4 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 9:19 am
    I’m all for college athletes being paid. It can be, and often is, a full-time job. That being said, if they do become paid employees, start making them pay for tuition, books, room/board, etc. I think that’s more than reasonable. They shouldn’t get their cake and eat it too.

    ______

    I disagree with making them pay for tution.

    Take the guy or gal that got a 4.0 in High School. Could have gotten a full ride and tutuion paid for.

    What else are they bringing to that University?

    A college football player, who might not be as smart in school, is not only going to school at that university but helping bringing in Millions of dollars while devoting 4-5 hours EVERY day to that schools sports program.

    I truly believe he/she should be paid as a job and the tuition paid for.

    I can’t think of any college student bringing in more money to a university then certain college atheletes in certain sports.

  24. The problem in this country is the greedy not the needy. NCAA is a fine exhibit of this. The bitter old men who individually make millions for themselves every year don’t want to give up a single penny to people making that income for them.

    Yes, the schools give them scholarships, but that costs the NCAA nothing and the schools very little in the big picture. They’ll hold on with a death grip to avoid paying the people making their living for them, but its time for this to change

  25. I don’t think colleges should pay players but if someone wants to pay a player to be spokesman or advertise a product more power to them. And why should they have to repay their scholarships? Do people on academic scholarship have to repay if they get a job?

  26. I love posts like this because regular people go out of their way to protect a multi-billion dollar farm system that doesn’t pay it’s full-time workers.
    There are exceptions, but for the most part there is little student in the “student athlete”. And the overwhelming majority of these kids never get a sniff of the NFL.

  27. It is my belief that once they start to get paid they are no longer student athletes. Receiving a paycheck to “play” sports automatically makes them paid professionals. Students who are not on a football or basketball team are the true student athletes.

  28. If they get paid to play they’re pros.
    If they are going to let pros play in college, what’s to stop Cal from paying Aaron Rodgers to play for them?
    If the whole “amature” thing is just a gimmick, NCAA teams should be able to pay thier players just like the NFL teams do.
    If “no pay for amatures” is just an old fuddy-duddy’s rule, why is a four years eligibility limit OK?
    Some of those kids who don’t make the NFL could sure use the money from playing college ball for 5 or 6 more years-to help their family you know.

  29. People forget the training and education in the sports they play is also part of the education and is basically a resume for their application in professional sports its also a platform for them to showcase their talents to their potential employers and an opportunity to increase their skill level and before you say but not all of them go pro it is their choice to play said sport and just like all College students none are guaranteed jobs after school. College sports is not a job its is and education for a very high paying highly competitive job field with no guarantee for employment.

  30. Sorry, their athletic scholarship is sufficient payment. They are representing the student body, the university and alumni. At USC that athletic scholarship is valued between $300-400k. If anyone should get a cut it’s the student body.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!