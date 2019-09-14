Cowboys call up Cedrick Wilson with Tavon Austin out

Getty Images

A year and a half after he was drafted, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is finally set to make his debut with the Cowboys.

Wilson is being promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster today, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys have ruled out Tavon Austin with a concussion, and Wilson will likely take over most of Austin’s responsibilities. Like Austin, Wilson is a receiver who can return punts and kickoffs.

Wilson is the son of Cedrick Wilson Sr., a wide receiver who played four years with the 49ers and three with the Steelers.

A 2018 sixth-round draft pick out of Boise State, Wilson spent his rookie year on injured reserve and was placed on the practice squad to start this season. Now the Cowboys will see if Wilson is ready to contribute on Sunday in Washington.