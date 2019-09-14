Giants feel sense of urgency to fix their pass rush

Getty Images

In Week One, the Giants never sacked Dak Prescott while allowing him to complete 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns. That’s a problem.

In Week Two, the Giants face Josh Allen of the Bills, who was only sacked once while throwing 37 passes last week. The Giants know they need to get to Allen, and get to him quickly.

“The guys know the sense of urgency to get to the quarterback,” outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson said, via the New York Post. “This is the ultimate, ‘I see better than I hear.’ It’s time to get there and stop talking about it and go get it done.”

The Giants ranked 31st in the NFL in sacks last year and tied for 29th the year before. It’s been a long time since they’ve been able to rush opposing passers effectively, and fixing that is an urgent need.