Jets keep Gregg Williams press conference video off their official website

Getty Images

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams conducted the kind of Friday press conference that would surely generate a spike in traffic (and revenue) for any media outlet that has the ability to post the entire thing online. The Jets do, and ultimately they didn’t.

Yes, the official website owned and operated by the Jets made the decision not to make available the full video of Williams’ weekly press conference, during which he questioned the skills of Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., suggested that the Giants’ decision to trade him confirms that skepticism, and squabbled with reporters over the question of whether Williams has ever coached “dirty” play. Williams’ press conference from last week is on the site, as are this week’s press conferences from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and special-teams coordinator Brent Boyer.

In lieu of posting the full nine-minute video, the Jets posted an article based on a couple of Williams’ answers to non-controversial questions.

If you’re surprised by any of this, you’ve yet to realize that this is what happens when the media outlet is owned and operated by the sole subject of the media coverage. Even though Williams’ remarks about OBJ and dirty play were the single most newsworthy thing about the New York Jets on Friday, you won’t find them anywhere on NewYorkJets.com.