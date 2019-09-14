Myles Jack, two Chiefs fined for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

Myles Jack earned an ejection for throwing a punch at Demarcus Robinson, but both players earned the same fine.

The NFL fined the Jaguars linebacker $10,527 and the Chiefs receiver the same amount for unnecessary roughness.

Jack said Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins hit him underneath his chin on a second quarter play that resulted in a sack of Patrick Mahomes. As Jack’s disagreement with Watkins escalated, Robinson came to Watkins’ defense. Robinson pushed Jack from behind, and Jack responded with a punch.

Officials ejected Jack and penalized Jack, Robinson and Chiefs running back Damien Williams, who got involved in the scuffle.

The NFL also fined Williams $10,527 for unnecessary roughness.