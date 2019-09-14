NFL, NFLPA reviewing why Sterling Shepard stayed in game after concussion

Getty Images

When an NFL player takes a hit to the head and shows symptoms of a concussion — such as struggling to balance as he lines back up for the next play — a medical spotter is supposed to signal to the referee to take him out of the game. That didn’t happen with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard on Sunday, and the league and union want to know why.

A review of the circumstances under which Shepard remained in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys is being conducted by the NFL and NFL Players Association, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shepard took a hard hit on a collision with Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown and struggled to get up. The Giants’ medical staff appeared to be on the way to check on Shepard when he waved them off and remained in the game.

It was revealed this week that Shepard did suffer a concussion and has been ruled out for Week Two.