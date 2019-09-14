Ravens activate Maurice Canady from practice squad

Getty Images

The Ravens promoted cornerback Maurice Canady from the practice squad Saturday, the team announced.

Baltimore waived offensive tackle Greg Senat in a corresponding move.

The Ravens have ruled out cornerback Jimmy Smith for Sunday with a knee injury and cornerback Marlon Humphrey is questionable with a back injury, though coach John Harbaugh expects him to play.

Canady, a four-year veteran, has made 26 tackles, one pass defensed and eight special teams tackles in his career. He earned a game ball after a pass breakup on fourth down in the Ravens’ 23-16 victory over the Colts in 2017.

The Ravens selected Canady in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.