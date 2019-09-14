Terry Bradshaw unloads on Antonio Brown

Getty Images

A former Steelers quarterback has unloaded on a former Steelers receiver.

Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw had a harsh assessment of Antonio Brown on Friday, in an interview with Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“I had no idea they catered to Brown as much as they supposedly did,” Bradshaw said. “I can’t stand players like Antonio Brown.”

Bradshaw isn’t impressed by the individual performances that Brown has generated during his time in the league.

“Winning football games is all about the team and all about players caring about one another and everybody pulling together, not pulling apart,” Bradshaw told Rutter. “You can’t have Antonio Brown for all the greatness that they are, do you want the baggage that goes with that crap? I wouldn’t.”

The Steelers did a pretty good job of keeping the crap under wraps during most of Brown’s time with the team, although there was plenty of evidence of it.

“I’m glad they got rid of him and I’m upset now that I know how he got away [with what] he was doing there,” Bradshaw said. “I wish the heck they would have gotten rid of him a long time ago.”

Bradshaw then asked what has become the question of the week: “What’s the over/under of him lasting in New England?”

So far, Brown has made it five days. We’ll see if he makes it five games.