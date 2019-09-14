Vikings elevate linebacker Devante Downs

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Mark Fields has been downgraded from questionable to out. As in off the roster.

Fields have been waived to create a roster spot for linebacker Devante Downs, who has been promoted from Minnesota’s practice squad.

Downs gives the Vikings another linebacker a day after Ben Gedeon landed on the injury report with a groin injury. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game at Green Bay.

With cornerback Mackensie Alexander out, the decision to dump Fields could mean that Mike Hughes, currently listed as doubtful, has a chance to play. The Vikings have only four other cornerbacks.

A seventh-round pick in 2018, Downs played in 11 games as a rookie. Fields arrived last month from the Chiefs for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick.