49ers run wild in win over Bengals

Getty Images

This was the Jimmy Garoppolo the 49ers have been looking for.

Garoppolo, the quarterback who’s had an up-and-down tenure since arriving in San Francisco, was decidedly up today in a 41-17 win over the Bengals.

The 49ers’ offense was outstanding, with more than 300 passing yards, more than 200 rushing yards, and a dominant performance from start to finish. Running backs Matt Breida and Raheeem Morris shared the rushing responsibilities and both played well, while Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin had big games receiving.

San Francisco’s defense also played well, shutting down Bengals running backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard and largely holding the Andy Dalton-led passing game in check. The Bengals have a long way to go under first-year coach Zac Taylor.

It’s Year 3 for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch, and they needed to make some progress. Through two games, it looks like they have. The 49ers are 2-0, and they look like they’re going to have staying power.