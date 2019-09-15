49ers run wild in win over Bengals

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 15, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
This was the Jimmy Garoppolo the 49ers have been looking for.

Garoppolo, the quarterback who’s had an up-and-down tenure since arriving in San Francisco, was decidedly up today in a 41-17 win over the Bengals.

The 49ers’ offense was outstanding, with more than 300 passing yards, more than 200 rushing yards, and a dominant performance from start to finish. Running backs Matt Breida and Raheeem Morris shared the rushing responsibilities and both played well, while Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin had big games receiving.

San Francisco’s defense also played well, shutting down Bengals running backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard and largely holding the Andy Dalton-led passing game in check. The Bengals have a long way to go under first-year coach Zac Taylor.

It’s Year 3 for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch, and they needed to make some progress. Through two games, it looks like they have. The 49ers are 2-0, and they look like they’re going to have staying power.

  2. Florio’s take: Both teams looked better than expected in Week One, and the Bengals should be able to fare better at home against a team that isn’t on Seattle’s level.

    Florio’s pick: Bengals 24, 49ers 20.

    Florio was right about one thing although not in the way he thinks he was right. We are indeed not on Seattle’s level. We are way above their level. Niners are for real this year whether the haters want to admit it or not.

  3. Remember earlier this week? “Jimmy G is on the hot seat” “Nick Bosa is a bust. Should have drafted Allen.” “This offense is garbage.” Keep talking all you want. The Niners are 2-0, and thats something you can’t argue. Go Niners!

  7. Breida and Blair were so impressive today. It’s unfortunate Staley is gonna be out two months but one game at a time. Fun win and on to the Steelers

  8. Bosa’s a bust, Garoppolo sucks, Lynch is an idiot.blah blah blah… lol at the haters, especially hawk killer and his inane comments. AZ lucky to get a tie vs Detroit and lose to the Ravens. Long season in store for AZ, same ole Cards… lolol

    Meanwhile Niners rolling 2-0 on the road and next week home vs a Steelers team w/o Ben, Bell, and AB. Good times!

  9. To add on to what Niner Empire wrote, all other morning games had updates even the slow ugly games. Yet the blowout win by the Niners once again needed to wait until it was over just for a bushed under the carpet headline.

    You can’t stand how great they’re doing and I love it! hahaha

    GO NINERS!!!!!

  10. Pathetic effort today. Looked like last years team. No effort today the defense was not even trying to tackle anyone and the glaring issues of linebackers and o line was again the problem. Dalton made one horrible decision the interception was bad but when your team cannot run the ball because of a bad o line and your defense cannot tackle anyone you’re not going to win anything.

