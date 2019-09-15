Aaron Donald questionable to return with back injury

Getty Images

The Saints lost a key player in the first quarter to injury and the Rams have lost one of their own in the second quarter.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald went to the locker room while the Saints were driving for a field goal. The Rams announced a short time later that his return to the game is considered questionable because of a back injury.

Losing Donald for the rest of the contest would be a major blow to the Rams defense, although it doesn’t look like the unit will have to tangle with Drew Brees. The Saints quarterback banged hands with Donald early in the game and he has not returned to action after having his right hand taped up on the sideline.

The two teams are tied with one star player out with an injury and they are also tied 3-3 on the scoreboard.

UPDATE 5:32 p.m. ET: Donald has returned to the field.