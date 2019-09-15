Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur have their first in-game awkward moment

Getty Images

It took nearly six quarters, but it has happened.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Packers coach Matt LaFleur had an awkward moment near the end of the second quarter of Sunday’s game between Minnesota and Green Bay.

After Rodgers rolled to his right under pressure and threw the ball away, Rodgers reacted to the sideline, irritation on his face and barking “what do you want me to do?” at LaFleur.

It continued for more than a few seconds, and even ardent Rodgers supporter Chris Simms acknowledged that Rodgers seemed upset.

Indeed he did. Indeed he was. It will make for an interesting second half, as the Packers try to hold onto a lead that was 21-0, but that has become 21-10.