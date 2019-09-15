Aaron Rodgers says he and Matt LaFleur weren’t “yelling how much we love each other”

Posted by Charean Williams on September 15, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT
AP

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur got into it . . . and got over it.

Winning surely helped.

The Packers quarterback smiled when asked about the animated conversation he had with his coach on the sideline in the second quarter.

“We got it all sorted out there on the sideline,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “It wasn’t a big deal. . . .I can’t say we were yelling how much we love each other, but we definitely weren’t MF’ing each other.”

Rodgers indicated he appreciated LaFleur sitting by him on the bench while the defense was on the field.

After throwing the ball away under pressure late in the second quarter, Rodgers barked at LaFleur, “What do you want me to do?”

The back and forth continued for a few more seconds.

32 responses to “Aaron Rodgers says he and Matt LaFleur weren’t “yelling how much we love each other”

  2. whysosenestive445 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:21 pm
    You are going to be talking about this for the next few weeks
    ================================================================
    Yep second time already they have written bout it

  5. Not a Pack fan but somehow the Purples will find a way to spin this into being a far bigger deal than GB getting the W. In fact by the time they are done twisting reality to suit them this will actually be a Vikes win.

  6. Can you imagine Brady, Brees, Mahomes, Watson, or Rivers doing that with their head coaches? Rodgers’ doesn’t respect LaFleur and is actively working to undermind him like he did with McCarthy.

  8. Rodgers throws more balls away than every other QB each year because he tries to protect his stats and avoid INTs.

    Hope he was being called out on his “me first” approach to being a QB. If he listens it will help the Packers make another SuperBowl run.

  9. Brady does it and it’s written off as he’s competitive. Get over it people these are competitive dudes playing an emotional game. This topic is so much overkill it’s ridiculous.

  10. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    September 15, 2019 at 5:47 pm
    Not a Pack fan but somehow the Purples will find a way to spin this into being a far bigger deal than GB getting the W. In fact by the time they are done twisting reality to suit them this will actually be a Vikes win.
    =====================================================================================
    Viking fans wont have to do the spining,,PFT does it for them

  13. Here we go, love it, 2 guys arguing and this isn’t gonna stop. Yes big win but can’t wait when they start losing.

  14. ricko1112 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 5:48 pm
    Can you imagine Brady, Brees, Mahomes, Watson, or Rivers doing that with their head coaches? Rodgers’ doesn’t respect LaFleur and is actively working to undermind him like he did with McCarthy.
    _________

    The fact you genuinely don’t realize that these sideline disagreements don’t go on with the top QBs and their coaches speaks volumes to just how niave you really are.

  17. So…Rogers wants to be able to call plays at the line and when he does and it doesn’t work it is the coaches fault….Can’t stand him as he is a diva and takes no responsibility.

  18. I am not a fan of Rodgers personality but I am a fan of his play – which is all I care about. If I look around that Division I’d be smiling too. Stafford – love the guy but never gonna take you anywhere. The other two will never be stars. Bears got Mad Defense but I still think it is GBs to lose.

  20. ricko1112 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 5:48 pm
    Can you imagine Brady, Brees, Mahomes, Watson, or Rivers doing that…
    ————————————-

    Most of us have seen Brady, Brees and Rivers go at with a HC or OC. Give Mahomes and Watson a chance. They haven’t been at it all that long, they are passionate about winning they’ll get there

  22. ricko1112 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 5:48 pm
    Can you imagine Brady, Brees, Mahomes, Watson, or Rivers doing that with their head coaches?
    ======================================

    Brady has done it with McDaniels. Brees has done it with Payton. Rivers has done it with multiple coaches.

  26. It happens. Brady snapped at his OC once and people just took it as him being the ultimate competitor.

  29. I think Rodgers is getting a taste of the unfair treatment Favre got in the media during the final years of career. Which is ironic because it benefited Rodgers at the time.

  31. Secretly all of the Viking fans are cursing the draft where they passed on Rodgers not once but twice and because of that and another poor decision are saddled with Kirk Cousins this year and next. I’d rather have two guys like Matt and Aaron than the duo you have in Minnesota. What a shame to waste your defense and play makers like this. Our guys are passionate about winning. Nothing to see here. Move on.

  32. Erin is wierd. Had Cousins not thrown a first down pick in the end zone, this would be all about how he is such a narcissist.

