Aaron Rodgers wearing his playbook, Packers off to hot start

The Packers offense didn’t perform the way they’d hoped in the opener, so quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur are getting on the same page.

And Rodgers is wearing it.

The Packers quarterback took the field with a large play-sheet reference on his wristband, and it apparently works.

The Packers drove for a quick touchdown drive and a 7-0 lead over the Vikings, with Rodgers looking sharp.

The first play was a 39-yard strike to Davante Adams, and they only needed three more plays to find the end zone. the four-play, 75-yard drive took just two minutes and 10 seconds.

Rodgers and LaFleur continue to get to know each other, so having the plays listed on his arm should only help speed up the communication.