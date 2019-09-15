Adam Viantieri misses another PAT

Getty Images

The Colts may be dealing with something even more shocking than their quarterback retiring before the start of the regular season.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri just missed another point-after attempt — badly.

Vinatieri snap-hooked this one wide left, a startling turn of events for one of the most reliable players, much less kickers, in league history.

It’s his fourth miss of the season, after he missed two field goals and a PAT last week.

The Colts have expressed confidence in the 46-year-old kicker, who is the league’s all-time leading scorer. But such uncharacteristic inaccuracy makes you wonder if there’s an underlying injury.