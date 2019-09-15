Adam Vinatieri declines to talk, says reporters will see him Monday

AP

Could the end be coming for Adam Vinatieri?

After the league’s all-time leading scorer missed a pair of extra points Sunday in the Colts’ 19-17 win, Vinatieri told Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com that Holder would “hear from me tomorrow” as the kicker left the locker room.

Holder told Vinatieri that reporters don’t see him on Mondays, prompting Vinatieri to say, “Yeah, you will.”

Vinatieri, 46, missed four field goals and three extra points last season. He has missed two field goals and three extra points this season.

He made his first extra point try Sunday against the Titans before missing wide left on his second PAT. Vinatieri hit the right upright on his third try.

His missed field goals of 46 and 29 yards in the season opener were wide left and his missed PAT was wide right.

The Colts have expressed confidence in Vinatieri, but it’s a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league.