Antonio Brown avoids talking to reporters

Getty Images

All players are required to be available to reporters after each game. That doesn’t stop players from sometimes violating it.

On Sunday, new Patriots receiver Antonio Brown did.

Brown, according to Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, exited the stadium on Sunday without talking to reporters. Brown also avoided reporters during his first week with the Patriots.

His reasons for not talking are numerous. He’s still required to talk.

The next question is whether he’ll continue to avoid the media, and whether the NFL will fine him for it.